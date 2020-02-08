Davison Bhunu, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWEAN boxer, Tinashe “Chairman” Madziwana, is ready for the inaugural World Africa Boxing Association World Supreme title fight in the country on Independence Day.

The match will feature two of Southern Africa’s best boxers — Namibian Paulus “The Rock” Ambunda and the highly-rated Mwadziwana.

The Mbare-born fighter is confident of defeating the former three-time world champion Ambunda to provide a fitting tribute to the country’s 40th Independence anniversary.

“We are geared up for the bout and l am going to try my best to win the title fight,’’ said Madziwana.

‘’l will not like to disappoint the nation which will be celebrating our 40 years of Independence.

‘’Just know that the Chairman is going to shine,” said Madziwana.

The national super-bantamweight champion is also excited to have a big boxing event as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Zimbabwe.

“For a long time, our Independence Day celebrations have been largely dominated by soccer matches and musical gigs.

‘’But, now, it is time for boxing and we, as the boxing community, are going to make our country proud,” said Madziwana.

Madziwana has been training for the title fight in Borrowdale under the guidance of Eddie Phiri.

“The training camps for the upcoming boxing bonanza have been going well and and l would like to thank the management teams and organisers,” said Madziwana.

Kagiso Bagwasi from Botswana and Zimbabwean Freeman Mabvongwe will trade leather in the welterweight division.

Featherweight boxer, Simbarashe Hokonya, dates Steven Bagwasi, also from Botswana.

WABA president, Onesimo McBride, hailed Zimbabwe for hosting the historic bout.

“As the founding president and chairman of the board of WABA, I am delighted that Zimbabwe is taking pole position to promote the first WABA Supreme World title.

‘’This goes long way with the country’s zeal and vigour in promoting Africa as a continent.

“Zimbabwe is one of the few countries in Africa that promotes the continent of Africa first as home, so I am really happy to have the first WABA World Supreme title promoted in Zimbabwe,” said McBride.