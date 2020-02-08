Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services is set to embark on a nationwide programme of training youths on ICT skills.

This comes as most jobs even in the Government are now applied for via the internet. Cabinet started its business for this year with a paperless system where ICT tools and systems will be used. Officials from the Ministry were in Plumtree on an assessment and concluded their task on Thursday on the areas to focus on ahead of training workshops expected to commence in the coming weeks.

In a telephone interview, the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dingumuzi Phuthi, confirmed the development saying the programme will be rolled out to other places.

He said they were targeting mostly youths from rural areas as they are the most underprivileged in terms of access to technology.

“When I was appointed to the Ministry I made a survey on how youths especially those in rural areas are being affected by failure to be well versed with technology advancements and also the issue of poor network connection.

“Thus, as we address these issues, we will be conducting practical surveys and ensure that the programmes are implemented and benefit the whole country,” said Deputy Minister Phuthi.

“Jobs, for example, for nurses are now applied for online and as a listening Government we are working so that everyone benefits not just a section of people.”

He said the Ministry officials will present a report of their assessment for the Mandlambuzi, Zimnyama and Tokwana areas in Mangwe.

“The assessment was concluded and the Ministry officials will present their findings to me before I forward them to the Ministry directors as we want to equip communities with ICT skills.

“To that end, the youths will then be trained for a week and will be awarded certificates for completion of the training,” said Deputy Minister Phuthi.

He said the programme will address the issue of rural areas being left behind in terms of development.

Deputy Minister Phuthi urged the youths to take up the program seriously as it will play a pivotal role in developing them. — @mthabisi _mthire.