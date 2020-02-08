Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

AFRO pop artiste, Ammara Brown, will tomorrow make an appearance on the Old Mutual Amazing Voices show as a guest judge.

The Pan-African singing competition which seeks to unearth talented music groups from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya across three genres — gospel, pop and rhythm and blues will be entering its grand stage this weekend with the shortlisted groups now battling for the top spot and grand prize of US$100 000.

From this Sunday, the show will start airing live from Johannesburg on DStv’s Mzansi Magic and Zambezi Magic at 5PM and will see each group competing for public votes.

Ammara will be joining the celebrity judging panel which has fellow artistes Trigmatic from Ghana, Dey L’Afrique from South Africa, Filah Philip Tuju from Kenya and tie breaker Ralf Gum from Germany. Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo and Elikem Kumordzie will continue as hosts.

Commenting on her new role, Ammara, an Idols Africa finalist, said the audience is in for a treat as the show has a lot of talented groups that made it to the finals.

Zimbabwe will be represented by pop group Family Voices, gospel group Focus Acappela which both hail from Bulawayo and RnB group Rema who were chosen by judges Takura, Selmor Mtukudzi and Tembalami.

“Amazing Voices hit the Joburg main stage this Sunday and surprise, I’m your judge. Viewers are in for a treat . . . The talent we witnessed when judges from each country chose their top three at the last episode on Sunday was amazing,” said Ammara.

Last week’s episode saw each country announcing its top three groups with Ghana set to be represented by Soul Street, Note 6 and Rhythm Ambassadors. Kenya will be represented by Okali, Solid Hard Rock and Duara Harmonies with Africa Rise, The Recreators and Simply Six standing in for the host country, South Africa. — @waynecas.