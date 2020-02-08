Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premiership Soccer League and their long time sponsors, Delta Beverages have not yet finalised on the sponsorship package following the expiry of their three- year agreement last December.

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said while its certain the partnership will be renewed, the figures are yet to be agreed upon which is contrary to reports from sources suggesting the the sponsors are set to unveil a $75 million package for the country’s elite football league in the next two weeks.

“We would like to advise that our partnership with Delta Beverages will be renewed this year but we have not yet finalised on the sponsorship package. For the record, as has been the norm, we will advise all our stakeholders about the sponsorship at the appropriate time,” said Ndebele.

Delta Beverages general manager lager beer business, Munyaradzi Nyandoroh was quoted last year during the Soccer Stars of the Year gala in Harare announcing that the new deal had been agreed upon with both parties (Delta Beverages and the PSL).

“The new sponsorship deal between the PSL and Delta Beverages has largely been agreed upon, some fantastic news, both parties will inform the nation on the date of the signing of the new deal,’’ Nyandoroh was quoted saying.

The two parties signed a three year deal in 2017 worth US$5 450 000.

Delta Beverages has bankrolled the PSL since its return to mainstream domestic football sponsorship in 2011, having funded the league before from the 1990s until 2004.

In 2014 the company introduced the country’s premier knockout competition, the Chibuku Super Cup.