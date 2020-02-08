Yoliswa Dube-Moyo

The first Alick Macheso show I attended was probably sometime in 2015. It was at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre.

I can’t exactly remember how I ended up there considering I’m not particularly a Sungura fan.

Someone’s son probably did a good job at convincing me it would be worth my while. Anyway, there I was face to face with the Sungura maestro as he tugged at the strings of his bass guitar while he sang “Madhuve”.

Okay, I was feeling a little chuffed — I was convinced he was literally singing “Madhuve ndewangu” to me! My perception of Sungura changed that night.

The bass guitar has always been a favourite of mine, coupled with what I believed was a song dedication to me, I was sold. It turned out to be a good night and I’ve never really minded watching Baba Sharo perform since then. Five years later, the King of Sungura collaborates with dancehall artist Freeman on his hit Ngaibake. Some people don’t understand how I love Zimdancehall, but I do. The likes of Winky D, Freeman and Killer T do the things for me.

Anyway, Macheso appears on the Ngaibake music video looking hipper than hip. It was quite a smart collaboration if you ask me – seeking out a younger audience.

Baba Sharo is in a mustard floral shirt paired with navy blue denims and white kicks. He’s in a brown straw hat and some trendy shades. Macheso changes outfits and later appears in a blue golf shirt, jeans and matching sneakers.

He’s surrounded by hot video vixens looking cooler than I’ve ever known him to be. In the song, Freeman talks of Adidas and Vans, both hip fashion labels at the moment.

For me, this was serious re-branding for the Sungura muso. But quicker than I could say Jack Robinson, Macheso appears at Selmor Mtukudzi’s album launch recently looking a hot mess! Gosh, was I so disappointed!

I thought he would ride on the Ngaibake momentum and keep rocking A-class threads. But alas.

He wore a palm tree laden summer shirt which was popular in the late 90s with a black and white checkered pair of pants likely taken from a suit combo. Talk about being rude to the eye!

I don’t know what Baba Sharo was thinking leaving the house looking like that. Could he not have sought some fashion advice from his wife or Sharo?

Considering Sungura musicians have since time immemorial been on the forefront setting fashion trends and being the fashionistas of the industry, his poor fashion sense is quite disappointing. Look at the likes of Tongai Moyo, Simon Chimbetu, Leonard Zhakata and more recently Sulumani Chimbetu and Peter Moyo.

Meanwhile, artists from other genres like Winky D, Stunner, Mudiwa, Freeman and Jah Prayzah have remained impressively consistent with their wardrobe choices.

It’s very important for public figures to take their image seriously. Some don’t realise how powerful they are in shaping opinions. As an influencer in whatever sphere you’re in, you just never know who’s watching you and what they admire about you.

Fashion has always been an important part of how people define themselves and others. As such, it can be a powerful tool of influence. This can be direct. Studies show we are more likely to trust and even obey orders from people dressed in suits or uniforms. Fashion’s influence can also be indirect and constitute a form of soft power.

From Wellington’s boots to Mahatma Gandhi’s shawl and Mao’s “Mao-suit”; from Elizabeth I’s ruffs to Princess Diana’s dresses and Margaret Thatcher’s handbags, famous individuals become associated with certain clothes, which they often consciously use to project an image of themselves or their country.

I have an aunt nicknamed “Amai Thatcher” because of her demure, yet elegant wardrobe choices similar to Margaret Thatcher’s. You should have a style that identifies with you. Personal branding means you consistently look good. Not just for you, but for the people that admire you too.

Until next week, flaunt your pattern and style and don’t forget to catch up with me on Twitter handle @PatternStyleZw or drop me a WhatsApp message on +263774492700.