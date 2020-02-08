Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited (Zimpapers) has made changes to its editorial team.

Hatred Zenenga has been appointed editor of The Herald, taking over from Joram Nyathi who left the newspaper more than a year ago.

The changes were announced by Zimpapers board chairman Mr Tommy Sithole and are effective from March 1.

Until now, the newspaper has been run by acting editors, the current one being William Chikoto, who reverts to his position as editorial executive.

Zenenga is currently the editor of Manica Post, a position he has occupied for the past 10 years.

His deputy will be Lovemore Mataire, currently deputy editor of The Sunday Mail.

Mataire has vast experience in the media and has been deputy to one of the two women editing Zimbabwe Newspapers titles, Victoria Ruzvidzo.

The news editor of The Herald, Lawson Mabhena has been appointed editor of Chronicle in Bulawayo, taking over from Innocent Madonko. Mabhena is experienced in managing the newsroom.

The Zimpapers chairman says he believes Mabhena will be a wonderful addition to the top leadership of Chronicle. Madonko takes over from Mataire as deputy editor of The Sunday Mail and moves from Bulawayo to Harare

Mr Sithole also announced the addition of a third woman as an editor of a Zimpapers title, Wendy Nyakurerwa-Matinde, who takes over as Manica Post editor.

Nyakurerwa-Matinde was assistant editor of The Sunday Mail.

Said Mr Sithole: “We are very proud that we now have three women editing our titles: Mrs Ruzvidzo, who is editing The Sunday Mail and the editor of Umthunywa, Gugu Ncube and now a third one, Nyakurerwa-Matinde, who takes over from Zenenga in Manicaland.

“We are very happy to see more women taking leadership in newspapers and we are trying our best to ensure that women are given as much opportunities as possible.

“They have the ability. We have already seen with those that are in place. Nyakurerwa-Matinde has proved herself as assistant editor.”

Briefing editors, Mr Sithole emphasised the need for them to be disciplined, professional and to ensure Zimpapers titles serve the people and at the same time being commercially viable.

He said newspapers were an important part of the Zimpapers Group.

He said the board and management was happy the company had withstood, and continues to withstand the economic challenges the country is facing.

“We have already announced preliminary results which show that the company is profitable and that the management and the shop floor staff are doing their best to ensure that while we are having to go through these economic difficulties, while people generally do not have that much disposable income, we still are producing products that are of interest to the people that contribute to their knowledge.

“We will continue to do our best and the board is very happy with the way the management has been able to steer the company through these difficult times,” said Mr Sithole.

The chairman said he expects the new appointments to make the company even better for investors to get a better return on their investment.