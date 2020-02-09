Manchester City’s Premier League clash against West Ham at the Etihad yesterday was postponed because of Storm Ciara.

Severe winds and heavy rain have caused disruption across the country, with more than 200 flood warnings issued and winds expected to hit up to 90 mph

City, who are 22 points behind leaders Liverpool, would have had the opportunity to open a five-point gap on third-place Leicester with a win, while victory have seen 18th-place West Ham move out of the relegation zone.

“Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed,” Manchester City said.

“This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.

“Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course.”

The decision follows the postponement of several Women’s Super League games.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has denied claims from Gareth Bale’s agent that he is unable to train five days a week because of concerns over his persistent injury problems.

Zidane has left the Wales forward out of the matchday squad in recent weeks — including for last weekend’s Madrid derby —despite being fully fit and available for selection.-Supersport.