ZIMBABWEAN soccer players are excited to be in the same 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying group as South Africa, according to one of their most talented players.

The Warriors were drawn in Group G alongside Ghana, Ethiopia and their regional rivals Bafana Bafana during the draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt, last month.

South Africa has become a home away from home for many Zimbabwean players who ply their trade in the Absa Premiership, and even some who are based in Europe have made a name from themselves playing in the PSL.

Golden Arrows star defender Divine Lunga said:

“Yeah, we are happy. It’s a fair group and it’s been long, we’ve always wanted to play against South Africa in the qualifiers. We will try our best to win those games. We know it won’t be easy but we will try our best.”

Lunga is positive the team will do everything they can to make their country proud.

“I can’t really rate ourselves, it’s a tough group because all the teams want to do well. We will try our best to qualify for the World Cup,” he added.

“We have a WhatsApp group where we talk. We were talking about it when the draw was made and everyone is excited. Like I said, it’s a tough group. We will be ready to do well.”

His teammate at Golden Arrows, Knox Mutizwa also told Chronicle Sport after the draw that he was excited and looking forward to the clash against Bafana Bafana.

“I can’t wait for that match, it’s going to be exciting,” the former Highlanders hitman said.

Zimbabwe have met South Africa 15 times in both competitive and friendly matches, winning seven and losing six while the other two have been draws.

Their last meeting was an international friendly in September 2013 which the Warriors won 2-1, while their last competitive encounter was in the Cosafa Cup semi-finals in 2009 that Zimbabwe won 3-2 via a penalty shootout.

The Black Stars of Ghana have three wins in the six meetings between the two sides. They drew twice during their first two encounters in 1996 (1-1 in a friendly) and the following year in an Afcon qualifier (0-0).

In their last meeting at the Afcon finals in Tunisia in 2006, two goals by Cephas Chimedza and Benjani Mwaruwari and a late striker from Baba Armando saw the Warriors post a 2-1 win over the Black Stars.

The other Group G side Ethiopia have two wins over Zimbabwe in the three encounters between the sides.

Ethiopia beat the Warriors 2-0 in an international friendly in June 1984 and 5-4 on penalties in the Cecafa final at the Addis Ababa Stadium in December 1987.

Zimbabwe avenged those defeats the following year in another Cecafa match in Blantyre, Malawi, when goals by the late Stanley Ndunduma and Mercedes “Rambo” Sibanda handed them a 2-1 win.

Only group winners progress to the next and final round of qualifiers.

The 10 group winners will be drawn into five two-legged knockout ties to be played in November 2021 to decide the five African countries that will qualify for the World Cup finals set for Qatar.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Warriors coach Zdravko “Loga’’ Logarusic’s utterances that the Warriors will only fight for a second place finish behind Ghana has angered some analysts.

“Loga should be told that, like Nelson Mandela at the Rivonia trial in 1964, during our history, as Warriors, we have dedicated ourselves to this struggle of trying to get to the World Cup one fine day.

“We have fought against dominant teams like the Indomitable Lions, and we have fought against underdogs like the Pirates of the Seychelles.

“We have always cherished the ideal of taking on the big boys and beating them for a place at the World Cup. It is an ideal for which we hope to live for, and to achieve, but if need be, it is an ideal for which we are prepared to die,” respected The Herald Senior Sports Editor Robson Sharuko wrote on his latest weekly column Sharuko on Saturday. — Sikhumbuzo Moyo/Kickoff.com