Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC’s hopes of signing Highlanders’ defender Tendai Ndlovu have been dealt a blow after Bosso said they are not releasing any player.

Premiership returnees City are in the hunt for a central defender and Ndlovu, who played second fiddle to 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year Andrew Mbeba, is on the local authority club’s wish list.

City chairman Jerry Sibanda said they are still pursuing 31-year-old Ndlovu’s signature.

“The coaches have indicated that they want a central defender with the top two targets being Tindo (Tendai Ndlovu) and Douglas Sibanda of Talen Vision. We’re pursuing those two and hope to get a favourable response as we build a squad that will withstand Premiership demands,” said Sibanda.

Vision have given City the green light to negotiate personal terms with Douglas.

Some of the central defenders training with City, who lost Zephaniah Ngodzo to Vision, include ex-Highlanders’ Benson Phiri, Zibusiso Sibanda and 18-year-old Mpumelelo Bhebhe.

At Bosso, Ndlovu will have to fight for a central defence position with Peter Muduhwa and Mbeba, who formed a formidable partnership last season.

Ndlovu, who has a year left on his contract, is likely to be cover for the two players, with the other central defender being 24-year-old Vincent Moyo.

Cardwell Gavaza, a 22-year-old defender from Highlanders’ developmental side Bosso 90, has also been training with the senior team and is hoping to impress head coach Mark Harrison.

“We haven’t received any written communication from Bulawayo City for the player you are asking about (Ndlovu) and at the moment we are not releasing any player,” said Ronald Moyo, Highlanders’ spokesperson.

Harrison told Chronicle Sport that he will be adding seven faces to his squad to fortify all departments.

Highlanders’ technical team has reportedly agreed to sign old horses Obidiah Tarumbwa, Mkhokheli Dube and Mitchell Katsvairo (all strikers), who are training with the rest of the guys in the ongoing pre-season preparations.

Highlanders have five vacant slots after parting ways with defender McClive Phiri, midfielders Denzel Khumalo and Patrick Ben Musaka, Zambian forward Peter Nyirenda and Munyaradzi Chitambwe at the end of last season.

Harrison is also looking at consistent performers for Bosso 90, who include 23-year-old attacking midfielder Dominic Jaricha, 20-year-old defensive midfielder Darlington Munkuli, striker Dalubuhle Dlodlo (21), attacking midfielder Donet Focho (21) and Archford Faira (19), who can play at left-back or as a left linkman.

They recalled 23-year-old central midfielder Brian Jaravaza and 24-year-old forward Muziwakhe Dlamini from loan at First Division side Ciwu.

Former Caps United goalkeeper Chris Mverechena is also training with Bosso. — @ZililoR