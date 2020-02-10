Thato Mosinyi — Yarona FM announced nominees for this year’s Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) slated for the University of Botswana Indoor Sports on April 25.

Launching the awards themed Faboulus 20 at Cigar Lounge at Phakalane on February 6, the Urban-youth radio station revealed that this year’s edition is the sixth installment of the YAMAs.

“Six years ago, we launched the YAMAs and since then, we have celebrated cool in ways that cannot be duplicated elsewhere,” Yarona FM programms manager, Tshepiso Motshisi said.

He said the YAMAs celebrated excellence in the local music industry by honouring musicians, who did well in their field throughout the last year.

“This year, we are even more so committed to continuing to create the unforgettable moments that have made the YAMAs the preeminent celebration of youth culture.

From the entire Yarona FM family, we congratulate each nominee and look forward to celebrating their talent and contributions at the upcoming awards,” he said.

Meanwhile, hip hop artiste, Veezo View, Zaaka hitmaker was nominated in three categories.

The Zaaka hitmaker has been nominated in the Best Male category, Best Hip Hop/Motswana and one of the most sought-after accolades, People’s Choice Artist of the year category.

This year’s edition of the night of glitz and glamour in the local music industry is bound for more greatness as it ushers in a new category of Best Pop entailing Botswana’s finest hit makers.

Fans will have to wait with baited breath to see if Bouncy’s Peter, ATI’s Rolling Stone, DJ Kutchi featuring Han C’s-Rejection, Frost featuring Han C’s Breathe or The Power of one featuring Sandi will be christened the Best Pop artiste on the night.

Other notable YAMA debutants are the Khoisan, who were nominated in the Best New Comer category with the hit single, Sananapo.

The group has been dominating the local airplays with their debut singles, Marebele and Sananapo and their expected untitled debut album will be released end of February.

Other heavy-hitters likely to bag several silverware home include DJ Kutchi featuring Han C, who are nominated for Best Collaboration, Best Male single and Best Pop with their hit single, Rejection.

The nominations reflect what a big year 2019 was for Botswana hiphop given domination by genre’s artistes such as Best Collaboration, Best Male Album and Best Female Single.

The award will go to the artiste who gets the most votes and the buck lies with fans to vote for their favourites.

