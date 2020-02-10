Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) is set to honour excelling athletes in the year 2019 at an awards ceremony to be held next month.

Last year, the association had a successful campaign that was capped by the fruitful hosting of the inaugural Beach Volleyball Series.

The annual awards ceremony was launched in 2018 and the BVA intends to make the event a traditional feature on their calendar.

“We have set March 14 as the date for our awards ceremony. We hope this event will go a long way in motivating players before the season starts.

“Our 2020 season is set to start on March 21, with our traditional pre-season opener,” said BVA chairperson William Mazviro.

In January, the association re-elected Mazviro as chairperson at their annual general meeting. He is deputised by Tawanda Makombe and Ntombizodwa Maseko.

Munyaradzi Chigudu was elected as the secretary-general, with Philani Khumalo taking up the treasurer’s post. Nomusa Moyo, Tariro Ushe and Alex Mukoka will serve as committee members.

BVA intends to run three parallel leagues this year, junior, corporate and premier league as part of their efforts to improve the standards of the game.

The junior league will serve as a platform for player development with the corporate league coming in as a social league. — @innocentskizoe