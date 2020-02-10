Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League returnees Bulawayo City have written to Southern Region Division One Soccer League side Talen Vision, expressing their interest in signing defender Douglas Sibanda.

City are hoping to rekindle their affair with Sibanda who was in their books in the 2017 Premiership season, before the player was let go the following season, only to resurface at Vision last year when coach Mkhuphali Masuku called him from Gwanda where he was playing social soccer.

Sibanda, a former Highlanders and Shabanie Mine player, who also played for the Warriors, albeit briefly, made a remarkable comeback, establishing himself as a vital cog in Vision’s 2019 squad.

Juma Phiri, Vision’s acting spokesperson said they have given City permission to talk to Sibanda and will not stand on the player’s way.

“Our players keep attracting Premiership interest and besides Oba (striker Obidiah Tarumbwa) who is being chased after by Highlanders, we’ve also received a letter from Bulawayo City who wrote to us saying they are keen on our defender Douglas Sibanda. Just like we told Highlanders to talk to Oba and agree personal terms, we’ve also given Bulawayo City the greenlight to talk to Dougie (Sibanda). As a club we have a policy that we won’t stand in any player’s way if they want to move, and in as much as we value the two players, it’s up to the two clubs (Highlanders and Bulawayo City) to agree terms with the players that they want,” said Phiri.

He commended the professional courtesy shown by Highlanders and Bulawayo City, who wrote to Vision to find out about the availability of the players before engaging the duo.

Already, Vision are said to have lost dribbling wizard Brian Muza to 2015 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn.

Should Sibanda agree terms with City, he will compete for a starting place with Zibusiso Sibanda, Benson Phiri and 18-year-old Mpumelelo Bhebhe.

Douglas can also play as a defensive midfielder, a position that has former Caps United player Dominic Mukandi. — @ZililoR