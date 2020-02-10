Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

NGEZI PLATINUM coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, has vowed to implement a double-pronged strategy as he seeks to give the Mhondoro side the elusive Premiership title.

The former Monomotapa and Chapungu gaffer was elevated to a substantive role late last year after stabilising the ship in the four months he was in temporary charge following the sacking of Erol Akbay.

The team’s management have not made it a secret they need the gaffer to deliver the title to Mhondoro.

And Dhlakama, unlike other clubs who have virtually overhauled their squads, has decided to retain the core of the team which finished fourth in the league.

They also reached the final of the premier knock-out tournament, the Chibuku Super Cup, which they lost, albeit controversially, to Highlanders last season.

Ngezi have parted ways with six players, half of them who were on the fringes, and Dhlakama has brought as many to the club.

The 2012 Soccer Star of the Year, Denver Mukamba, leads that list of arrivals with Devon Chafa and 2019 Soccer Star of the Year finalist, Wellington Taderera, also joining the ambitious side.

The former Triangle trio of defender Kudzai Chigwida and strikers Nyasha Chintuli and Anelka Chivandire completes the roster.

The gaffer, who spent the better part of his childhood in Mhondoro, and went to Ngezi High School at one point, believes the team should not look beyond its Mashonaland West vicinity when recruiting players.

“As a well-meaning club in Mhondoro, we have decided to use the concentric approach to ensure the team is identified with the Ngezi community,’’ he said.

“There is amazing talent in the community only that we have not been doing enough to identify talent in the marginalised areas.

“I grew up in Mhondoro and spent part of my childhood in Chipinge and I think that is testimony enough that talent is awash in the countryside.’’

The veteran gaffer has since rolled out an ambitious plan which will see some of the talented players, from the surrounding communities, absorbed into the team’s Under-19 and reserve sides.

On Saturday, Dhlakama watched a tournament pitting the community’s select team against Ngezi High School at Mamina Growth Point.

Two players have since been incorporated into the Under-19 team which plays in the Zifa Northern Region Division One league.

“As much as we will be pushing to compete in the league, we will not rest as we need this team to identify with the community,’’ said Dhlakama.

“That helps in more ways than one, for obvious reasons.

“We will continue with our search for raw diamonds in the communities surrounding Mhondoro including Norton, Chegutu and Kadoma.

“Meanwhile, our pre-season preparations are going on very well. I am happy with the speed of adaptability by the new acquisitions.

“There will be no wholesome changes to the squad for continuity purposes. I believe the players who have just joined us are flexible enough to fit into the system as soon as possible which, from the look of things, seems to be the case.”

Ngezi have lost their top scorer in the 2019 season, Donald Teguru, who has joined Buildcon in the Zambian league with the team off-loading winger Barnabas Mushunje as well as Tatenda Mchisa among other bit-part players.