EcoBank has updated its mobile app for all their users across the continent and some of the new features in the application are long overdue.

If you update to the latest application here are some of the new features that’ll now be a part of your mobile banking experience:

One of the biggest changes to the app is the ability to open an EcoBank Xpress account. (Didn't receive OTP so couldn't proceed with registration)

A redesigned user interface that EcoBank refers to as their "best ever user experience" – which is to be expected

Biometric login for increased security – unlike many local apps which don't support FaceID (which is the only biometric authentication available on newer iPhones), EcoBank supports the technology along with fingerprint log-in

You can pay your bills, transfer money

You can now create and share virtual cards. A virtual card is a unique 16-digit computer-generated number used to settle a specific payment transaction issued for a specific amount. Virtual cards are locked down to a specific amount and time which makes them more secure

If I manage to open an Xpress account, I’ll take an in-depth look at the application for a proper review.