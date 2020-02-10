Maliza Umaskini founder Sadat Muhindi has issued a statement following the tragic death of award-winning gospel artiste Papa Dennis.

Muhindi eulogized Papa Dennis as a highly talented artiste who achieved a lot in his music career.

The renowned music promoter also recounted how he signed up the artiste to his record label some seven years ago.

“Papa Dennis was officially signed by the Maliza Umasikini record label between 2013 and March 2019. During this period Papa Dennis achieved the unthinkable in the gospel music industry,” Muhindi said.

Statement on the untimely death of Dennis Mwangi “Papa Dennis” It is with profound shock and deep sorrow that the Maliza umasikini fraternity received the news of the untimely death of Dennis Mwangi also known as “Papa Dennis”. Papa Dennis was officially signed by the Maliza Umasikini record label between 2013 and March 2019.During this period Papa Dennis Achieved the unthinkable in the Gospel Music industry.Rising from humble beginnings to a globally celebrated Artist who won several awards Locally, across the continent of Africa and globally celebrated including the Afrima Awards in the United States of America in 2018. Papa Dennis broke barriers and stretched boundaries in the music industry in unparalleled fashion.He certainly remains an Icon and a great inspiration to the talented youth of our nation and Africa at large. Maliza Umasikini is grateful and privileged to have worked with such a highly talented artiste.We urge all concerned state agencies to speed up investigations into the untimely death of this music Icon and conclusively report to Kenyans on the same. As Maliza Umasikini we shall stand with the family,friends and colleagues in this difficult time.Papa Dennis was not only a part of Maliza Umasikini but also a friend and neighbour in Matunda,Likuyani , Kakamega county. We urge all fans,Artistes and Kenyans at large to join hands in prayer in this difficult time.It is our humble prayer that the Almighty God will rest the Soul of Dennis Mwangi “Papa Dennis” in eternal peace. Sadat Muhindi 8th February 2020 CEO Maliza Umasikini

A post shared by Sadat Muhindi (@sadatmuhindi) on Feb 8, 2020 at 4:08am PST

Dennis was found dead on Friday night near the Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani with initial reports indicating that he may have committed suicide.

Muhindi also said he was grateful to have worked with Papa Dennis and urged the authorities to speed up the investigation into the death of the artiste.

“As Maliza Umasikini we shall stand with the family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time. Papa Dennis was not only a part of Maliza Umasikini but also a friend and neighbour in Matunda, Likuyani, Kakamega county,” he said.