The much-anticipated Buju Banton show in Kenya looks set to happen this Saturday at the KICC after the reggae and dancehall legend confirmed the same on Instagram.

The show was initially supposed to go down on New Year’s eve in Mombasa but was rescheduled to Saturday February 8, 2020 at the KICC Grounds in Nairobi.

But then the death of former President Daniel arap Moi meant the venue would be unavailable for security reasons as public viewing of the body started on Saturday at Parliament building that is adjacent to the KICC.

The show was therefore pushed forward to this coming Saturday, February 15, 2020.

But unconfirmed reports flying on social media suggested the promoter, NRG Radio was having a hard time bring Buju Banton to Nairobi due to contractual issues.

SHOW’S CONFIRMATION

This was after the artiste pulled down a post on Instagram that he had uploaded promoting the show.

A statement, reportedly from the artiste’s management team was also trending on social media, suggesting they had failed to reach an agreement on the show.

Buju Banton has however clarified that he will indeed be performing live in Nairobi on Saturday with his full band.

“I can’t wait to see you this Saturday, the 15th of Feb at the KICC grounds. Get your tickets. Get ready for an experience like no other, I’m coming with my full band, So be ready! Get you tickets today!,” he wrote on Instagram.

The show will also have an array of reggae entertainers such as Kriss Darlin, DJ Moh, MC Teargas, Njambi Koikai, DJ Juan and more.