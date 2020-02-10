Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo food lovers will be in for a treat next Sunday as the Munch and Sip food market will be changing venues from outdoor and trying out an indoor setting at the ZITF.

Now in its seventh edition, Munch and Sip has been held outdoors, but on February 23 it will be held at ZITF Hall 2.

“The idea behind Munch and Sip is to get people in Bulawayo to enjoy different foods from all curves of the world — that’s African, Thai and American cuisines, you name it. We want different cultures to mix and have a taste of each other’s food. “This time around, we’ve decided to hold the event indoors, but it’ll not lose its street food market theme,” said Munch and Sip organisers.

Though the event has food at the centre, there will also be artistes performing.

With preparations for the indoor market going on well, organisers called on those who would want to exhibit at the event to register as there is still space for food stands.

“Our preparations so far are going great, minor hiccups here and there but all is going well. We look forward to delivering the best food festival in Bulawayo,” the organisers said.

For the forthcoming edition, organisers said they are expecting to have an increase in attendance from 400 to over 1 000 as the event has been growing with each edition. — @waynecas