Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE trial of two customs clearing agents and a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) employee, all from Beitbridge, recently arrested for allegedly defrauding a car dealer of US$6600 in import duty last year, has been set for 18 February.

Allen Nyoni (23), Kudakwashe Zowa (32) both customs clearing agents and Henry Phiri (43) a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority customs officer denied the charges of Fraud when they appeared before Beitbridge Resident magistrate Mr Toyendepi Zhou on Monday.

The trio was arrested as part of the ongoing crackdown by Zimra on the dozens of dealers who last year smuggled or under-declared more than 500 vehicles imported into the country mainly of pre-owned vehicles last year.

Nyoni and Zowa were remanded out of custody on a $5000 bail pending trial, while Phiri was remanded in custody to the trial date.

More to follow…