Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Karoi

THE Youths in Agriculture Apex Council Board (YAACB) has urged the Government to offer more land to young farmers so that they can actively participate in agriculture sector.

The YAACB launched its first provincial youths in agriculture indaba in Mashonaland West province last Friday and the programme is set to be rolled to provinces countrywide in the coming weeks.

Addressing delegates at the launch, YAACB national chairperson Mr John Muchenje said there is unutilised land which the Government should give the youths.

“The land reform is irreversible. Ninety percent of the youths are renting farms from well known land barons and this issue has to come to an end with immediate effect. We are tired of paying for working for our country.

“The soil we have as a country we got it through our forefathers and through bloodshed and not pens so that we utilise it and not form estate agents for farms,” he said.

Mr Muchenje said some farm owners were renting out their properties to desperate youths who require land to undertake farming activities. This, he said, was tantamount to exploitation of the youthful farmers.

“I can’t lead an association of youths renting farms. As Apex Council, we have been working with young farmers nationwide compiling names of young people leasing farms and the list is endless.

“Allow me to single out one touching incident where a young farmer purchased a new Hilux as a commitment fee to the farmer who is not even using the farm,” he said.

Mr Muchenje said that as a council they would work hard for their concerns to be addressed.

“We are going to bring the lease documents to the Provincial Ministers’ offices and swap with offer letters. Land must be given to the one using it and one who is productive,” he said.

Ms Abigail Chintokoma who recently graduated with a National Diploma in Agriculture Technology from Kaguvi Vocational Training Centre said she qualifies to get land and capital as she has acquired the requisite farming knowledge.

“I am now aware of certain fields in agriculture that include crop production, animal production, agricultural engineering and farm and agro-business management. I qualify to be given land to farm. As a newbie also capital will be a shot in the arm,” she said.

Mashonaland West province YAACB ambassador Mr Tapiwa Masenda said they will continue engaging the responsible ministries for land allocation.

In his response on the sidelines of the event, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Vangelis Haritatos said:

“As a Ministry basically what we are saying is that the youths should have land and the Government is doing the land audit and all we are asking is for the public to be patient.

“Once all is done, we will prioritise the youths and we also want women to be involved as we are going to be gender sensitive.” — @mthabisi_mthire.