Mutare-based gospel musician Dorcas Moyo (pictured above) will next month release her fourth album at Courtald Theatre in Mutare

The gospel diva confirmed to Standard Style that her forthcoming offering, a 13-track album titled Ngaarumbidzwe, was as good as done, as they were now working on the final stages of the production.

She said the titles of the songs would be released after “we complete everything about the album.”

“At the moment I cannot give the names of the songs because my producer Mr Orlin Anderson is still working on the album,” said Moyo.

She said the album was all about praising God.

“The upcoming album is about praising God and thanking Him for everything He has done for me. The launch will be free admission as we try to preach the Word of God,” she said.

Moyo has released four albums and several singles.The albums are Ndokusheedzai Jesu, Ndinotungamirira, Ndibatsirei Mwari and Zvininipise. She featured award-winning gospel artiste Blessing Shumba on the album Zvininipise.

The song Haakotsiri from the album called Zvininipise featuring Progress Sibanda topped the charts at Diamond FM.

Moyo started singing at the age of six before she joined the praise and worship team at the church

I recorded my first album in 2006 called Ndokusheedzai Jesu with six tracks,” she said.

The Haakotsiri singer bemoaned the high levels of piracy, which she said was derailing their music careers

“The major challenge is piracy and it is crippling our music careers and government should act on the matter,” she said.

She said the album launch would be graced by fellow musicians, including Blessing Shumba and wife, Pauline Chipakatira, Minister Mari, Admire Nago, Pastor Murigo, Royal Trumpets, Brighton Parwaringira, Munyaradzi Mashereni, Doreen Chikuni and the House of Prayer team.