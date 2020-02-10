Local inter-denominational choral group Peace Gospel Singers (PGS) who rose to fame with hit song “Tinosimudza Maoko”, which featured South African based musician Takesure Zamar, have called for promoters to organise more gospel shows with a view to market upcoming musicians.

PGS spokesperson Itai Sanders made the plea over the weekend during the launch of the group’s track titled “Mudziyo Wenyu” in Mazowe.

The track, which coincided with the launch of the DVD, was inspired by the belief that all people were created in the image of God.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Sanders said promoters should have faith in the artistes and do more to bring back that glory in gospel shows.

“We are getting opportunities here and there but what the promoters are forgetting is that, locals are starved of gospel shows weekly apart from enjoying the music at church. We should have more gospel shows that will continue to promote the culture of Christianity.

“We made headlines in 2014 with “Tinosimudza Maoko” together with Takesure Zamar and to date that song is still many’s favourite but we lack exposure and equal opportunities,” he said.

He said the group has expanded and this is a positive move in the gospel sector as it creates variety and competition.

“It takes time for some show promoters to believe and have faith in upcoming groups. Rather, they only focus on seasoned musicians. They forget that they can promote and nurture talent by affording upcoming musicians opportunities to prove their worth in the music sector,” he said.

Sanders said the group was launching a video album dubbed “Fusion Worship 3” in April this year with preparations already at advanced stage.

He said they were negotiating with some regional top gospel artists, who they want to partner on the launch.

“We are calling on corporate sponsors to come on board and support our launch scheduled for April 25.

“We have since started rehearsals and right now, we are inviting renowned regional musicians like Rose Muhando from Tanzania and Spiwe Tauzeni, former Mai Suluma’s backing vocalist to grace the occasion, he said.