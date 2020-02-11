Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

SEVERAL families in Nsungwale area under Chief Sinakoma in Binga District, were on Monday marooned after the area experienced heavy rains which resulted in life threatening floods.

The Minister of State for Matabeleland North Cde Richard Moyo said 50 families were left homeless after their huts were swept away by the floods.

The flooded area is where Sibwambwa, Sikanda, Namapande and Manyenyengwa rivers meet.

Cde Moyo said he has since dispatched a team to assess the situationwith the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, saying efforts were being made to assist the affected people to reach safer zones.

In a statement, the acting Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Christopher Shumba said due to the heavy backlash, 21 families in the flood plain were marooned and 11 other are being assisted to reach safer zones.

The Rapid Assessment by the District Civil Protection Committee indicates that there could be more people affected considering the general settlement patterns in Binga District.

“As an immediate intervention, the Air Force of Zimbabwe, being an active member of the Emergency Services Sub-Committee has mobilised two helicopters to assist the affected families. The (ZRP) Sub-Aqua Unit stationed at Fairbridge in Bulawayo were also mobilised,” he said.

The Acting Binga District Administrator, Mr Farai Marinyane said rescue operation is continuing this Wednesday with the team concentrating on areas which were not accessible on Monday. He added that the floods have since subsided but indicated that the District Civil Protection Committee has a lot of work to do in dealing with the aftermath of the flash floods.

More to follow…