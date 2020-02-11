Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CROSS-COUNTRY runner Isaac Mpofu is confident that team Bulawayo will excel at the National Cross-Country Championships set for Harare on Saturday.

Bulawayo will take a team of three athletes to the National Championships.

ZRP Fairbridge’s Mpofu and independent runner Xolani Nkiwane will represent the province in the senior men’s category, while Faith Nyathi from City Meats takes part in the senior women’s category.

The three runners were selected to represent Bulawayo based on their times in the two selection events held last month at Mpopoma Park.

“Training has been going well, they have been little disruptions due to the rains the city is receiving but all is in place ahead of the competition. I feel confident going into this one and l hope to attain a podium finish,” said Mpofu.

Bulawayo will be hoping to end Harare province’s dominance of the national cross-country event.

The National Cross-Country Championships also provide a platform for athletes to qualify for the Africa Cross-Country Championships set for Togo in March. The Confederation of African Athletics is yet to announce a date for the continental event.

BAB chairman Manuel Mpofu said: “The athletes are prepared for this and have been training in preparation for this important meet which will rate them among the top athletes in the country. The other motivating factor is the ticket to Togo for the Africa cross country Championships. If everything is equal the chances are very bright for these athletes who are seasoned and well experienced in road and cross country meets.” – @innocentskizoe