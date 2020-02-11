Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Contemporary musician, Hwabaraty who is passionate about acting is on a quest to revive the film industry in Bulawayo by shooting films with various communities in the city.

Hwabaraty through his artists’ collective – Hothaus Zimbabwe – last year partnered with Buntu Film Inc who are responsible for the filming.

He said this project was initiated after the realisation that people were starved of entertainment as they could no longer watch bioscopes in their respective neighbourhoods among other entertainment activities.

So as part of efforts to revive this, Hwabaraty decided to empower communities so that they produce films which they would enjoy watching as communities.

“People used to watch bioscopes back in the day for entertainment and this time around, we want them to watch themselves on the big screen. To achieve this, we’re teaching them how to create films from scriptwriting, directing videos, shooting, up to editing. We’re teaching them so that in future, they can make their own films,” said Hwabaraty who is the lead facilitator at Hothaus.

He said the films will be exciting as they will portray the daily life of those in the various communities.

“The whole project will be targeted at problems that are faced in the community as every community will have to write their own stories,” he said.

Up-and-coming musicians have also been included on the project as their services will be required for the films’ soundtracks.

“Each film will have its own soundtracks so we’ll be working closely with artistes from the communities that we’ll be working with,” said Hwabaraty.

The first film which was recorded in Njube was premiered early this month at Njube Hall. Titled iStory Yiso, the film was close to Hwabaraty’s heart as it was recorded in an area where he hails from.

“The support we got for the first premiere was overwhelming as it was a full house. It was a red carpet event, a first of its kind in the community. It was a big moment for some of the mothers from the community who were involved in the project, to watch themselves on the big screen,” he said.

Next in line is Nkulumane with production set to commence at the end of this month.

“The next community we’re going to is Nkulumane. We’ll be moving around Bulawayo as we try to revive the film industry and I hope we continue getting support from the various communities,” Hwabaraty said. – @waynecas