Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

FOUR machete wielding robbers attacked workers at a mine in Collen Bawn and stole two cell phones after they failed to get cash.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred at Busi Park Mine on Sunday at around 9PM.

He said the gang, which was armed with machetes and knobkerries, attacked the two mine workers in their tents.

Chief Inspector Ndebele said the gang then fled after the mine workers teamed up in a bid to retaliate.

“In can confirm that we recorded a case of robbery which occurred at Busi Park Mine in Collen Bawn. Mr Brian Mpinga who is a worker at the mine was sleeping in his tent when he was woken up by noise from the accused persons. He lit a torch and went out to check and met one of the accused persons holding a machete.

“The accused person ordered Mr Mpinga to switch off his cellphone and force marched him out of the tent to his three accomplices who were armed with machetes and knobkerries.

They took Mr Mpinga’s cell phone and demanded money from him but he indicated that he didn’t have any,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said Mr Mpinga managed to flee and hid in the bushes.

More to follow…