Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

POLICE in the Midlands Province have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons in a bid to curb cases of assault and murder cases in the province.

Addressing the Gweru Pastoral Fraternity meeting on Tuesday, Officer Commanding Midlands Province, Commissioner Moses Magandi, said a prohibition order banning the carrying of dangerous weapons has been effected.

“We are worried about the surge in all forms of crime including murder, rape and robbery perpetrated in the province. There are prohibition orders that have been put in place to ban the carrying of dangerous weapons in Gweru and the province to thwart any potential use of dangerous weapons that are calculated at causing harm to the general public,” he said.

Members of the public are banned from carrying catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers and any traditional weapon in public.

Commissioner Magandi said the police had introduced a number of measures aimed at fighting crime in the province including launching crack teams.

“Arrests have been done and we are making follow ups on a lot of cases in connection with machete wielding gangs. Patrols are ongoing, prohibition orders in place and a whole lot of other initiatives like neighborhood watch committees. We need to revive them. Let’s not just look at them as people who just volunteer to assist the police, even as neighbours let’s be concerned about our neighbours house. Home officer scheme also, we want to revive that. Crime awareness campaigns are also vital as they make you aware of crimes of concern and alert members of the public and give them tips on how to avoid or react to them,” he said.

