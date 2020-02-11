Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Last year’s National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Outstanding Comedian, Long John is elated after being nominated again in the same category for this year’s awards.

The multi-award-winning comedian who had a good year last year as he also bagged the Savanna Pan-African Comic of The Year Award and Steve Harvey’s Stand Up Spotlight People’s Choice Award said the Nama nomination was a pleasant surprise as he did not expect to be nominated again this year.

“I didn’t think I’d get nominated this year. It actually came as a surprise as I thought my previous win – which was my first Nama – was the last one,” said Long John. He said competition this year is stiff as he is up against equally talented comedians, Dumisani ‘MaForty’ Ndlovu and Andrew Manyika.

Reflecting on his achievements last year, the comedian who is based in South Africa said he would continue to take on the global platform.

“I’ve managed to go to a lot of places outside Zimbabwe and meeting Steve Harvey in USA last year made me want to aim high. It was a big experience for me so I want to continue with my quest of penetrating the global market by performing more outside Africa,” said Long John.What makes Long John different from the rest is his zeal to represent Zimbabweans on the international comedy scene. “What keeps me going is the zeal to be able to represent my country, especially my village on international stages. That always keeps me going and makes me want to surpass my yesterday,” he said. Long John said he will be coming to the country this weekend for a show in Harare at the Jason Mphepo Little Theatre. – @waynecas