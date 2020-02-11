Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD winning comedian Dumisani “MaForty” Ndlovu hopes to clinch his first National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) gong after being nominated in the Outstanding Comedian category two years in a row.

This year’s award ceremony will be held on February 29 at the Harare International Conference Centre. Last year, MaForty failed to make the cut as gifted Long John scooped it. This year they will battle it out again with talented Andrew Manyika another nominee.

MaForty said the nomination shows his consistency in the industry and hopes to grow internationally after tapping into the regional market last year with shows in Swaziland.

“It’s great to be nominated and since it’s the second time in two editions that means I’ve been consistent and I take that as a win.

“I’ve been nominated amongst the best, Long John is doing well internationally and Andrew is also doing great work thus it’s an honour to be nominated alongside such great comedians which equally shows that I’m also the best at what I do,” said MaForty.

On how the nominations have opened doors for him, MaForty said, “The nominations make me realise the hard work me and the team are putting in and it motivates us to do bigger and better.”

Some stand-up comedians from Bulawayo who have won the Nama outstanding comedian award are Mandla Da Comedian and Clive Chigubu.

Bulawayo-bred MaForty said he hopes to bring the award to the city and urged other artistes to treat their brands with respect in order to be successful.

“I’m going to continue performing outside the country and the management is planning to have me and other comedians do a tour of Zimbabwe and I’m really looking forward to that as it gets me new ideas being in a different environment.

“Artistes need to brand themselves properly and treat their artwork as a business. Corporates always come through if you have a proper business model,” said MaForty.

MaForty said he has already started working on his performance for the Bulawayo Comedy Fiesta slated for March.

The artiste started stand-up comedy in 2015 after he was persuaded by a friend and fellow stand-up comedian T1nda. Together, the two launched comedy club called Sanctified Comedy Club (SCC).

The comedian has been on a hiatus in performing in the city so as to give other comedians the platform to create a name for themselves.

SCC is credited for bringing in songstress Rudo Nyoni and award-winning poet Tinashe Tafirenyika to the comedy scene. – @mthabisi_mthire.