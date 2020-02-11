Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND North Volleyball Association chairperson Sifiso Buhlungu says the province is ready to play host to the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) annual general meeting that gets underway on Friday.

The three-day event will be held in Bubi District.

“Our 2020 annual general meeting is on this Friday. The meeting will be attended by the country’s 10 provincial chairpersons as well as members of the standing committee. We are looking at a delegation of over 30 people. Normally this is a one-day event, but this time around the association has decided to make it a three-day event.

“We are going to discuss the calendar of events. One of the topics on the agenda will certainly be the country’s participation at international tournaments,” said Buhlungu.

He also highlighted the importance of his province hosting such an event.

“This is a big event, as a province we are honoured to be recognised in this way. Remember as Matabeleland North we are working towards uplifting the standards of the sport in the province. Such events will help us achieve our goals,” he said.

The provincial association is working on the creation of a vibrant league that will feature teams from the province’s districts.

At present Matabeleland North is the only province without a league.

The province has as a result not enjoyed meaningful volleyball action over the years and the association is keen to revive the game. – @innocentskizoe