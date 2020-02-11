For close to a decade, singer-songwriter and vibrant performer Sean K has entertained on Namibia’s biggest platforms. Known for his husky voice and neo-pop nuances, he will be leaving the country soon to explore career opportunities in London, England.

“I’ve been wanting to pursue my music career across borders,” he says, adding that England-based artist promotion agency, Matrix Promo, has been interested in him for the past two years.

“I’m ready as an artist and as a person to go and explore. The opportunities will just increase when I take these chances.”

With the growth and experience he is hoping to harvest, Sean K doesn’t plan on staying away forever.

“Namibia is home. The reason I’ve been in the country for so long is that I wasn’t ready. Now, I’m more confident in my music and the direction I want it to head in,” says the 31-year-old.

Matrix Promo will be helping Sean K gain visibility across the United Kingdom with various marketing and promotional strategies, allowing the singer to focus on creating and innovating new avenues in his music.

“Their goal is to help me blow up.”

He will have the opportunity to perform on various platforms throughout the UK, and mingle with various industry professionals and music executives, providing possible opportunity to be signed to a record label.

Although this sounds like a fairytale, Sean K admits that it is a huge risk and he’s “taking a leap of faith and pursuing my dream,” which is to make music and perform on stages across the world.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

Success!

Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you.

Error!

There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

“I’m not chasing fame, I’m chasing my passion. All these other things just come with the territory.”

Currently working on his second album, Sean K one day aspires to also have his own artist promo agency which can help fellow Namibian artists, without taking away the rights to their music or keeping them captive in ‘slave contracts’.

Unlike a record label, which manages artists for free, Sean K, as an indie-artist has to fork out some funds to pay Matrix Promo for their services, thus he is currently running a fundraising campaign.

This includes the Sean K Farewell concert at the Brewers Market on 29 February, a show which will see some of his compatriots throughout the years such as Lize Ehlers, Slickartie, Monique English and Khoes perform alongside him. Tickets are available at all Airtime City Kiosks, EventsToday and at the door. He will also set up a GoFundMe page and plans to leave Namibian in March.

Contact him at 081 426 0122, [email protected], @SeanKMusic on all social media platforms, or check out seankmusic.com

– Jonathan Sasha on social media.