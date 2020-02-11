Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the PPC Matopos 33-Miler Ultra Marathon have set April 4 as the date for the 2020 event.

The country’s top athletes will use the 53km race that starts at Matobo National Park and ends at the Bulawayo Athletic Club to prepare for the revered Comrades Marathon.

The half-marathon, 21.1km race, 10km and 5km fun runs are expected to have a big number of athletes, with most racing for health benefits.

Last year, over 3 000 athletes registered for the race.

“The countdown begins to the 2020 PPC Marathon on April 4. It is set to be another memorable experience in one of Zimbabwe’s magical wonders. Are you ready Zimbabwe? #PPCMarathon2020 #StrengthBeyond,” reads the PPC Zimbabwe statement on their Facebook page.

Black Rhinos Athletic Club runner Andrew Chimbidzikai is expected to defend his 53km title. Blanket Mine runner Nkosiyazi Sibanda finished last year’s 53km race second, while Peter Tumbare from the Airforce of Zimbabwe claimed third spot.

Chiedza Chokera from Mr Pace won the women’s race with Mucheneta Gwata coming in second place and Monica Mativhu finishing third.

In the half-marathon, Black Rhino’s Moses Tarakinyu and Caroline Mhandu of ZPCS won the men and women’s races.