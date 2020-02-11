Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-winning hip-hop artiste, Msiz’kay has resolved that radio airplay is not enough for his career so he has decided to stage shows outside Bulawayo as part of his efforts to build a name for himself.

His first stop will be in Victoria Falls where he will stage a One Night lomntaka MaMnkandla show at the Comfort Pub and Grill next Saturday. He will be supported by the resort town’s artistes Kiri Kiri, JVan, Snapper Boy, MC Mufia King, MC Kay, Dave Harry, Static, Mike, Mzie and Flavah Woogie.

Despite his song Inkomo Zamalobolo getting high rotation on radio stations last year and winning a Zim Hip Hop award, Msiz’Kay said this did not translate to fans on the ground.

“Last year, I performed in Gwanda and Plumtree and I could tell people liked my performance and all, but some didn’t know my music. That is when I realised that it’s not enough to be played on radio alone, as one has to perform live regularly so that people put a face to the music,” said Msiz’kay.

The rapper who missed out on a Zimbabwe Music Award this year said his focus is on getting more and more people outside Bulawayo to know his name and works.

“I’m trying to market the brand in other parts of the country so that I slowly grow my name,” he said.

To assist with the marketing, Msiz’Kay who apart from being known for the song Inkomo Zamalobolo, has other hits Ngiyabheja, Kudala Kwam, Izolo and Zonke, said he was going to release new music soon.