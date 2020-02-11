ZIMBABWE cricket team captain Sean Williams will miss the Chevrons’ Test match against Bangladesh as he will remain home to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

In his absence, Craig Ervine, who recently passed the 1 000 Test runs mark, will captain the team for the one-off match scheduled for February 22-26 in Dhaka.

Apart from Williams, Zimbabwe will also have to do without experienced seamers Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara, who are both still recovering from injury.

Veteran pacer Christopher Mpofu has been called up in the only addition to the squad that faced Sri Lanka in two Tests at home last month.

Batsman Kevin Kasuza, who suffered a concussion after being hit by the ball on the head during both of those matches, has retained his place in the side.

Zimbabwe will leave for Dhaka this Friday and will first face the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in a two-day practice match scheduled for February 18-19 before the Test match is played.

Williams is only expected to join the Zimbabwe team for the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh pencilled in for March 1, 3 and 6 in Syhlet.

The tour will end with Zimbabwe and Bangladesh meeting in two Twenty20 international games set for March 9 and 11 in Dhaka.

Zimbabwe Test squad

Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Christopher Mpofu, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma — Sports Reporter/ZimCricket