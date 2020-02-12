Top Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly known worldwide as Davido, recently took time to go on Instagram and celebrate his achievements after bagging a double platinum for his music.

His latest achievements include a recent album; “A Good Time”, which is a collaborative work with Popcaan and Risky. The album received a double platinum.

Another achievement is his hit track “Blow My Mind” with international star Chris Brown.

The icing on the cake was his hit single “Fall”. The song has been certified platinum by the Record Industry of South Africa.

“Starting the week with multiple certifications #AGoodTime #BlowMyMind # Risky” he wrote on his page celebrating the success.

Fiancee of the Nigerien singer and mother to his son Chioma Rowland also took to her Instagram and posted; “So proof of my husband” as wedding plans are already underway for the couple.