Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Bulawayo City Council has increased fees for courses such as Arts & Craft at the Vocational Home Craft Training Centre from $33 per term to $300.

It has also hiked subscriptions at its Recreation Centres.

According to the latest council minutes, the BCC approved this increase which was set in 2009 when the country adopted the multi-currency regime.

At recreational centres, where dance groups and other artistes practice every day, annual subscription for Juniors (7 – 13 years) was $1, Intermediaries (14 – 16 years) $2 and Seniors (17 – 25 years) $3. Now Juniors will pay $10, Intermediaries $20 and Seniors $30.

Phibion Ncube, the director of multi award winning Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble which uses Matshobane Youth Centre, welcomed the increase.

“When we look at the economic challenges, these fees aren’t that much. The $3 we were paying yearly had become too little for the council to buy detergents and other things for the upkeep of the youth centre. I see this as a good move,” said Ncube.

Each artiste pays their yearly subscription to their respective recreation centre.

At the Vocational Home Craft Training Centre, courses in Art & Painting, which is among nine others, were pegged at $33 per term and $100 per year.

With the latest increase, they will now cost $300 per term and $900 per year.

The present day Vocational and Home Craft Training Centre dates back to 4 December 1957 when Council passed a resolution establishing dancing activities such as square dancing, ball room dancing and others. These were in the then African Townships for both boys and girls.