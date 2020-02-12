Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC say work is being done at White City Stadium to ensure that it is homologated by Zifa to host Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches this season.

City are considering using White City Stadium as their new home ground for this season after struggling to get results at Barbourfields Stadium in their previous PSL campaign two years ago.

Tsholotsho FC were the last team to use White City Stadium as their home ground in 2016, but the Zifa grounds committee condemned the pitch ahead of the 2017 season and it hasn’t hosted any topflight matches since then.

The Zifa First Instance Board has vowed to condemn all stadiums that don’t meet minimum Club Licensing requirements. The FIB has started inspecting grounds and is in no mood to compromise standards.

“Work is being done at White City Stadium. Our aim is to play there this year if it is homologated by Zifa,” said City public relations officer Thandiwe Moyo.

After failing to attract fans to their matches at Barbourfields as well as Luveve over the years, Bulawayo City will be hoping for better fortunes at White City Stadium.

Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda earlier this year expressed belief that there were lots of Amakhosi supporters in areas surrounding White City Stadium and taking matches there would ensure fans don’t have to worry about transport costs. – @innocentskizoe