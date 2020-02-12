By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Suspended Zanu PF leaders, Pupurai Togarepi and Godfrey Tsenengamu are facing allegations of extorting goods and services from businessman and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson, Tafadzwa Musarara.

According to information in possession of this publication the duo, for whatever reasons, decided to turn and betray their ‘benefactor’, accusing him of being corrupt.

Matutu and Tsenengamu, who were Zanu PF youth league deputy secretary and political commissar, respectively, were suspended by the party last week for a year each after they made calls for action against Kudakwashe Tagwirei, nicknamed Queen B, Tafadzwa Musarara and Billy Rautenbach for alleged corruption.

The trio of Tagwirei, Musarara and Reutenburg are said to be very close allies of both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Togarepi, who was Zanu PF national chair for the youth league, was also suspended for showing solidarity with Matutu and Tsenengamu.

In just over a week, events have turned-around, with leaked documents suggesting that Togarepi and Tsenengamu were abusing ruling party positions to arm-twist Musarara into “donating” goods and services to them.

In December last year, after the Zanu PF youths named Musarara as being corrupt, the two allegedly requested in writing to be supplied with goods ranging from maize meal to sports kit donations by Musarara.

On December 10, 2019, Togarepi, who is the sitting MP for Gutu South and Zanu PF Chief Whip, reportedly sent written requests, printed on a Parliament of Zimbabwe letterhead and date-stamp, to Musarara asking for a donation of soccer and netball kits worth US$3 000 for his constituency.

“We launched a multi-disciplinary sports academy for Gutu South constituency on the 26th of October 2019, and we are kindly requesting your organisation for a donation of the following pieces: Sets of football jerseys; sets of netball jerseys; company-branded T-shirts and hats; football and netball balls,” read Togarepi’s donation request.

On December 20, 2019, Tsenengamu also allegedly requested 500kg of maize meal from Musarara and the consignment was issued under the latter’s company (Alpha Grain).

Tsenengamu is also accused of requesting maize meal on behalf of Mt Darwin Hospital.

It is further alleged he received the consignment in person and loaded it in his truck (registration number AES 8041).

Tsenengamu also allegedly acknowledged receipt of the maize consignment by appending his signature.

It said he also indicated his national identity number (05-2007929-G-05) and phone number (0774 939 366) on the release order.

Meanwhile, Tsenengamu has accused Musarara of trying to tarnish his image, arguing it was Musarara’s intention to donate.

“This dispatch note indicates very well that it’s for Mt Darwin Hospital. Check at the top.

“I just transported it and signed for it.

“We come from the same province with Musarara and in one of our discussions, I mentioned that I had organised an end-of-year party and ceremony for Mt Darwin Hospital staff to appreciate their service.

“That is when he offered to support what I was doing through a donation to the hospital and that is it.

“I communicated to the hospital authorities and offered to ferry it to them,” Tsenengamu added.

Musarara has slapped the former Zanu PF youth leaders with a ZWL$10 million lawsuit.