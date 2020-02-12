Mthabisi Tshuma/Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporters

WE are in the month of love and as Valentine’s fever is gripping Bulawayo, couples in the city have no excuse not to celebrate the day as a host of activities have been lined up.

From a canoe cruise, train excursion, dinner to movie night, people will be spoilt for choice this time around as various players have gone all out to make sure the day is special.

From tomorrow (Valentine’s Day) till Sunday, lovers will be treated to an Espekeni LeGuitar at the Waterfront at Hillside Dams. Here, people will go on a 30-minute ride on the canoe with live acoustic music being played. The soulful music will be provided by guitarist and musician Nyasha Bothwell. The artiste, who is the brainchild behind the event, said he initiated it in order to help couples rekindle their love for each other.

“The event is an intimate session for couples. The idea hit me when I went on a date with my girlfriend last year at the venue. The 30-minute ride on the canoe with live acoustic music will run for the entire Valentine’s weekend so as to accommodate as many couples as possible,” said Bothwell.

Still at the dams, couples, after the canoe, can take part in a picnic that will take place from 2pm. The picnic will have a Lover’s platter and wine with photography for those who would want to capture the moments. There will also be games that will be played, dedicated to couples only.

Nokhuthaba Thaka, one of the founders of Picnify, said: “This is the first ever Valentine’s picnic themed event in Bulawayo. Since we’re in the month of love, we thought about giving people an outdoor experience through this picnic.”

From the canoe and picnic, lovers can switch things up with an outdoor movie at The Barn in Hillside, a stone’s throw away from the dams. The movie night out that is being hosted by the Wood Affair, who are popular for their crates and cushions events, will be held on Saturday with couples set to watch Tyler Perry’s thriller, A Fall from Grace.

Mthuli Moyo, one of the founders of Wood Affair, said since the movie will be outdoors, people should bring picnic mats, chairs and repellents as seats are limited. Food and drinks will however be sold at the venue as there will be stalls.

“It being an outdoor movie, we encourage people to bring picnic mats, camp chairs and mosquito repellents. We’ll however have limited seating for those that’ll arrive early on the day.”

In the event that it rains, Moyo said they will use the venue’s hall to screen the movie.

The movie is expected to start showing at 7PM.

With this year’s Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday, NRZ will run a steam train on Saturday to give as many lovers as possible an opportunity to express their affection for each other in a relaxed environment. Dubbed the Valentine’s Day steam train, the train will take couples from Bulawayo to Figtree and back.

“The steam train will leave Bulawayo at 0900hrs and arrive at Figtree at 1200hrs. It will leave Figtree for the return trip at 1500hrs and arrive in Bulawayo at 1700hrs,” NRZ public relations manager, Nyasha Maravanyika, said.

He said there will be a First Class coach, Dining cars for children and economy class coaches with food and drinks provided, but sold separately.

Pageant lovers will have their share of fun tomorrow at BAC Leisure where a Miss Valentine Bulawayo has been organised. Shinsoman of the Mai Devante fame and Zimdancehall prodigy Enzo Ishall are billed to provide entertainment with 18 models from across the Matabeleland region set to battle it out on the ramp.