Not many local music artists achieve the prestigious honour of one million views for their music videos on YouTube.

The Rejoicing Choir of Rundu is one such success, and is only the second Namibian act to reach this milestone after Gazza’s ‘Chelete’ video, which currently has 1.9 million views.

The music video for ‘Omwene Oteya’ is a success story from a gospel perspective, featuring basic settings in Rundu on a highway where choir members perform.

The title translates to ‘God is coming’.

Edward Ndjamba, representing the choir, posted the video two years ago.

“I uploaded the video from my personal account, as I wanted to refer church members and other supporters to YouTube,” he says.

He indicates this was done to promote the music of the choir, and for supporters to have access to their music since they produce no albums for distribution.

“We feel it is something incredible, because we are probably the second most viewed Namibian artists on YouTube.”

The choir consists of 14 members who are all from the town.

“Our choir was formed in 2012, from branches of the ELCIN church in Rundu.”

The video was produced and directed by Inch Media, which has also been involved in making other music videos by the choir.