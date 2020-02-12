Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zifa Referees Committee will hold refresher courses for match officials over a three-week period, with Castle Lager Premier Soccer League referees being the first to attend class.

The refresher courses will start on February 21 and end on March 14.

According to a circular signed by Zifa referees committee secretary-general Obert Zhoya and dated January 27, Premiership referees on the Zifa panel as well as those on both the Fifa and Caf lists will do their refresher course in Harare from February 21-23.

They will do theory for two days and take to the track for a fitness test on the last day.

Referees that aspire to handle First Division matches and seeking promotion into the Class 1 category will then write “promotion exams” in Harare and Bulawayo on February 29.

Referees officiating in Zifa first divisions’ Northern and Eastern Regions will congregate in Harare with Central and Southern Regions officials attending their course in Bulawayo.

Class 1 referees and commissioners will have their refresher courses from March 6-8 in Harare and Bulawayo, while the country’s 10 provinces will play host to Class 2 to 4 training courses from March 13-15.

The last days for both courses will be reserved for fitness tests after undergoing theory tests.

The provinces will also hold promotion exams for Class 2s on March 14.

Course fees for elite referees and match commissioners have been set at $700, with Class 1 officials paying $500. Referees that want to upgrade to Class 1 will pay an examination fee of $300.

The referees’ committee will announce fees for Class 2 to 4 refresher courses in due course.