THE Zimbabwe beach volleyball women’s team is set to compete in the CAVB Beach Volleyball Continental Cup second phase from March 9-14 at Lido Beach in Uganda.

The Zimbabwe women clinched a silver medal after winning their pool in the first round of the competition held in Mozambique last month.

They beat Botswana and Zambia, guaranteeing themselves a spot in the second phase of the continental cup.

Zimbabwe will play in Group D against Egypt, Mozambique, Guinea and host nation Uganda in the third edition of the continental cup.

The Zimbabwe men’s team failed to qualify after finishing third. Only the two top teams in each pool progress to the next phase of the competition.

The second phase in the women’s category will be held in Uganda, Nigeria and Rwanda, with Mozambique, Tanzania and Gambia hosting the men’s tournament. Sierra Leone will be the only country to host both categories.

Each gender will have four pools of five teams and the top two from each pool will advance to the finals in June where African representatives in both the men’s and women’s categories for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be determined.