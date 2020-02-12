Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) and some members of its executive face deregistration and suspension by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) after defying an order to hold an elective congress before January 31.

The order by the country’s supreme sports body was issued in November last year, but Zina chose to ignore it.

In an interview with Chronicle Sport yesterday, SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho said the issue was now being handled by the board led by renowned lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa.

“We are following the law in terms of corporate governance. It’s an issue that is now before the board and due process and corrective measures will be taken, which, however, I can’t divulge now until the board authorises me to,” said Mupazviriho.

Highly placed sources within the SRC said the commission will likely invoke Section 30 of the SRC Act.

“It’s almost imminent now that the board might invoke Section 30, which will see the suspension of part or all members of the Zina executive committee or even deregistration of the entire association. We’ll wait and see, but that is the most likely position that the board will take,” said the source.

Part of Section 30 of the SRC Act, which deals with discipline of registered national associations states: “(1) Where the board considers that any registered national association — (a) has ceased to operate as a national association; or (b) has failed to comply with any provision of this Act; or (c) has conducted itself in a manner which is contrary to the national interest; the board may, after affording the association concerned an opportunity of making representations in the matter, do either or both of the following:

(i) suspend all or any of its officers;

(ii) direct the director-general to strike the association from the register.

“(2) Where the board has taken any action referred to in subparagraph

(i) or (ii) of subsection (1) the Minister may on the recommendation of, or after consultation with, the board appoint a committee to administer the affairs of the association concerned.”