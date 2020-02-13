Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Geraldine Roche Drama (GRD) competition will be wrapping up the second round of competitions tomorrow with Matabeleland South finals taking place in Gwanda.

The drama competition which will be held at Jahunda Hall will see Jahunda Arts, Loxion Theatre Arts, Makua, Ukukhanya, Beitbridge Heights and Abathwali Bophahla battling it out for slots to represent the province.

After that, the regional finals will be held on April 7 at the Bulawayo Theatre where last year’s winners, Langelitsha Arts will be defending their title.

GRD project co-ordinator, Khaliphile Sibanda said: “We’ll be wrapping up our second round competitions this weekend in Matabeleland South and the competition is getting stiffer by each round.

“Out of all the competitions held all around the provinces, Matabeleland North groups’ performances are leading and exceptional.”

Groups that have qualified for the semi-finals from Matabeleland North are Vulindlela, LSU, Shaba and Pezhuba.

In Bulawayo, the finals will be held at Zimbabwe Academy of Music where groups Khasa, Ablaze, Bambelela, Roar, Suspence, Langelitsha, Vosho Vosho and YADS will vie for the top two spots in order to move to the next round.

The competition, which is in its second edition uses both drama and film to deliver messages and raise awareness on issues affecting communities while at the same time sharpening drama skills, especially for the youths. – @mthabisi_mthire.