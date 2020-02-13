Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

LAST year at around this time, award-winning songstress Berita Khumalo gave people Ndicel’ikiss. This year, she has another offering, Jikizinto which she wants people to jam to as they celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The song which she described as a way to reignite lovers’ passion will be released today and is part of her forthcoming debut 13-track album as an independent artiste. The album titled Songs in The Key of Love was inspired by American singer Stevie Wonder’s 1976 offering, Songs in the Key of Life.

“When I released Ndicel’ikiss, I was thinking about how I could create a song to encourage lovers to embrace each other. For Jikizinto, I envisioned the return of a long-lost lover in a remote area in the villages.

“I wanted the song to be about celebrating and reuniting in love despite challenging circumstances,” explained Berita.

When she teased the new offering on social media, Berita posted “Umuntu no munt’wakhe this Valentines. Men’s conference for what?” Asked what she meant, she responded: “There’s a recurring joke on Twitter about this ‘Men’s conference’ that is against loving relationships and Valentine’s. So, by this social media post, I wanted to let people know that this year, things are changing as love is back in fashion.

“Jikizinto, loosely translated means that there’s a revolution and things are changing. In the song, it means that the two people in the relationship are starting afresh and reigniting the passion for their love.”

Her forthcoming album to be released at the end of this month will feature Bekezela, Amanda Black, Mo T from Mi Casa as well as Bongane Sax. It is filled with songs about love, hope, endearment, and romance. “I believe in love and in this day and age, the divorce rate has gotten so high that people don’t believe in love anymore. I want people to be inspired to believe and seek true love within themselves and their loved ones through this album,” said Berita.

Tomorrow, Berita is expected to share the stage with multi award-winning Zahara and Msaki during an all-female headlined concert dubbed Sisters with Guitars. Berita said the late Oliver Mtukudzi brought her and Zahara together during a show and that was when the idea of having a joint concert with her came up.