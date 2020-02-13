Mashudu Netsianda in Binga

THE victims of flash floods experienced in Nsungwale area under Chief Sinakoma in Binga district, Matabeleland North narrated harrowing tales of how they miraculously waded through the violent and merciless waters that left one dead and nearly claimed their lives.

The floods, which claimed the life of an 84-year-old man, followed heavy rains that were experienced across the country over the weekend.

The incessant downpours caused flooding in low lying areas of Binga and Nsungwale was one of the worst affected in the largely rural Matabeleland North province.

Villagers who spoke to The Chronicle said they abandoned their homes in low lying areas and sought refuge in the mountains. Some, like Mr Tennis Bumi Munkuli who were marooned in the fields, sought shelter on treetops, but sadly he was swept away as his wife, Mrs Janet Munkuli (70) watched helplessly.

Mrs Munkuli, who is still traumatised, relived the memories of the fateful day.

In her narration, she gave a grim picture of how she witnessed the drowning of her soulmate.

“We were in the fields on Sunday when it started raining and it was a matter of minutes before there was flooding. Initially we thought they were normal rains until we saw the water levels continuing to rise. That is when my husband advised me to climb ingazi (Tonga granary) for safety purposes,” she said.

More details to follow…