By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has accepted the intensity of corruption in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)-run councils, adding that measures were afoot to end the epidemic through what he called Real Change Code of Ethics and Values.

Addressing the MDC leadership in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Chamisa admitted that most party councillors and legislators in his party were corrupt.

Last month, the party suspended ward 9 councillor, Donaldson Mabutho, over suspected links with the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Chamisa said MDC councillors and legislators would now be compelled to sign a lifestyle code of conduct as a deterrent against graft while in office.

“We can’t be the same with Zanu PF which we are trying to bring down.

“We are actually enforcing a new rule within. All councillors and MPs must sign what is called the Real Change Code of Ethics and Values, which says one is not allowed to (corruptly) benefit from where they are stationed,” Chamisa said.

The youthful leader pledged to fire any MDC official implicated in corruption.

“I know (that) in Africa we say a goat eats where it is tethered. A goat is also slaughtered where it is eating from.

“Those who are abusing power should be dealt with accordingly, and we won’t hesitate showing them the exit.

“We can’t have people abusing power at council and parliamentary levels; this is unlike us as a party which is an agent of change,” he added.

The opposition leader said the party’s leadership would also be subjected to integrity and accountability tests.

“If people have information where they feel our councillors and mayors have crossed the line, they must not hesitate to phone our hotlines and we throw them out because we are not Zanu PF where corruption is celebrated and is a religion,” Chamisa said.

He also urged MDC officials to desist from Zanu PF corruption tendencies.

“We are MDC, but you also understand the tendency of councillors is to mimic and copy Zanu PF because they have set the standard of leadership, and I have told our councillors that our duty is to make sure that we become centres of excellence and also become sources of a difference in our politics.

“Going forward, I have said within the party certain elements have to be subjected to interrogation and inquires so that we maintain standards. So there will be no sacred cows,” Chamisa added.

Meanwhile, Chamisa at the weekend suspended the entire Masvingo MDC Provincial Executive, after a dismal performance in the Mwenezi by election against rivals Zanu PF. Nehanda Radio