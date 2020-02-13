With companies withdrawing from this year’s Mobile World Congress left, right and centre, it was only a matter of time before hosting the event would be deemed irresponsible. In fact, the feeling was that the event would be cancelled when GSMA (the event organisers) held a meeting regarding the fate of the tech event held annually in Barcelona.

The fate of the event still hangs in the balance with no cancellation being announced despite the fact that the following major exhibitors have already cancelled;

Ericsson

Nokia

Deutsche Telekom

Vodafone

Sony

Intel

Mediatek

Bloomberg reports that the absence of Ericsson alone “left a gap bigger than a standard American football field in the conference halls”.

Spanish health authorities had advised that they saw no reason for the event to be cancelled from a health perspective and preparations are said to be underway until the 14th whilst GSMA monitors and decides on whether they should proceed with the event or not.

Outright cancellation of the event would be a huge blow to GSMA which funds most of its activities from the event. Exhibitors reportedly pay “tens of millions” to exhibit and people in attendance pay around US$872 for the basic admission pass.