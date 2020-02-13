Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO motorist has been fined $2 000 for causing the death of a minor and injuring his mother after he failed to control his motor vehicle.

Musa Maphosa (56), whose residential address was not revealed in court, caused the death of Praise Dlamini (10) while his mother, Silungisile Nkala, whose age was not revealed, sustained head injuries.

Maphosa pleaded guilty to culpable homicide when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Jeconiah Ncube.

Mr Ncube fined him $2 000 or three months in prison.

Maphosa was also banned from driving for six months.

Prosecuting, Ms Patience Sibanda said on January 3 at around 3PM, Maphosa was driving along an unnamed road in Cowdray Park suburb near Intemba Youth Centre when he lost control of his vehicle.

“While opposite Intemba Youth Centre, the accused person’s vehicle veered off the road and hit the two who were sitting in their vending stall.

“The minor child died on the spot while his mother sustained head injuries,” she said.

Police officers were called to the scene which led to Maphosa’s arrest.

The State proved that Maphosa was negligent in his driving in that he failed to keep a proper lookout under the circumstances, failed to stop or act reasonably when the accident or collision seemed imminent.

He was also travelling at an excessive speed in the circumstances. – @zinyuke98