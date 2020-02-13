Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

Gweru musician, Robson Vunganai has released two singles, one featuring Afro-pop artiste Gary Tight and another featuring prominent lawyer, Wellington “Jazzy Jazz” Davira.

The singles by the Afro-fusion artiste are already making waves on Central Radio and 98.4 FM in the Midlands province.

The first one “Mwari Ndinotenda” which features Tight is a gospel track while the one which features Jazzy Jazz “Kodzero ye mwanasikana” is social commentary on the girl child’s rights.

For Mwari Ndinotenda, Vunganai, who is a property developer, said he decided to rope in Tight to effectively deliver his message of hope and faith in the Lord no matter what circumstances one is faced with.

Said Vunganai: “It’s also a way of encouraging others who think their situation is unsolvable. They must focus on the Lord and wait upon Him knowing that it shall be well. If the Lord did it for Gary and myself, surely he can do it for anyone else.”

Explaining “Kodzero ye mwanasikana”, Vunganai said the girl child should be protected from any form of abuse.

“There has been a surge in the abuse of the girl child from the home to the school environment and we are saying no to that. The girl child plays a pivotal role in our lives and they’re so important that we must protect, respect and give them all the love they deserve and comfort them. This is what the song is about,” he said.

He said these two singles were a precursor to the Chenjera album he is going to launch in April.