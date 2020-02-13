Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NORTHLEA High School plays host to the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Reigate district inter-schools track and field athletics competitions where a district team for the provincial finals will also be selected.

The meet brings together 10 schools competing against each other and ends tomorrow, according to the head-in-charge of the competition Peter Gambiza, who is also the hosting school’s headmaster.

“It’s all systems go as we prepare our district team. Our competitions will start tomorrow (today) and end on Friday where we shall then announce our district team to represent us at the provincial finals set for White City Stadium next month,” said Gambiza.

Besides being hosts, Northlea High has been the undisputed kings of athletics in the district for the past two years and all points to another medal haul this year, although stiff competition is likely to come from Cowdray Park Secondary, Luveve High School, Mzilikazi High as well as St Columba’s High.

Other schools under Reigate district include Emakhandeni Secondary, Sobukhazi High, Prestige High, Entumbane Secondary and new school, Montgomery.

Asked how they hope to deal with the rains that have been pounding Bulawayo and the rest of the country for the past couple of days, Gambiza said measures have been taken to ensure each school has tents to shield athletes from the rains.

“Our track is okay really despite the rains, but we emphasised that schools bring tents for their athletes,” said Gambiza.

He said they were hopeful of selecting a strong squad that will challenge for honours at the provincial finals where Mzilikazi district powered by Mpopoma High School often dominates. Mzilikazi also has other powerhouses like Ihlathi and Sikhulile secondary schools as well as Mandwandwe.

“We are sure this time around gold will come to Reigate. The dominance of Mzilikazi district is likely to be checked,” declared Gambiza.